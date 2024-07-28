GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths LIVE: Police arrest owner, coordinator of centre; political slugfest ensues as BJP blames AAP

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area

Updated - July 28, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, on July 28, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre on July 28 , which according to preliminary probe houses a library.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre. Police have booked them for culpable homicide among other charges, officials said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva called for an inquiry into the incident.

Read live updates here:

  • July 28, 2024 13:42
    Students protest against Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav
  • July 28, 2024 13:38
    Who are the three aspirants who died in the basement flooding

    Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain

    The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by police and the fire department.

    Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said.

    - PTI

  • July 28, 2024 13:33
    Shameful that no one from AAP has met the kin of the victims yet: Swati Maliwal
  • July 28, 2024 13:31
    People paying price for unsafe construction: Rahul on coaching centre incident

    Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of three IAS aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a building here, and said common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

    In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains.” He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

    Read more on this here...
  • July 28, 2024 13:30
    MCD officials reach the coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area
  • July 28, 2024 13:28
    Delhi Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

    A day after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements.

    Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, which she said are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms.

    Read more on this here...
  • July 28, 2024 13:27
    Several students stage a protest outside the coaching centre in Delhi
  • July 28, 2024 13:24
    Owner, coordinator of Delhi coaching centre where 3 students died due to flooding arrested

    Delhi Police arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died due to flooding, following heavy rains, officials said.

    Police have booked them for culpable homicide among other charges, they said.

    “We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

    Read more on this here...
  • July 28, 2024 13:22
    Owner of coaching centre misused NOC permits: Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg
  • July 28, 2024 13:20
    Three students killed after basement of UPSC coaching centre in Delhi gets flooded

    Three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. 

    Videos of the area showed Rau’s IAS Study Circle in old Rajinder Nagar completely flooded, with rescuers struggling to pump out the water.

    Click here to read more details...

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.