Three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre on July 28 , which according to preliminary probe houses a library.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre. Police have booked them for culpable homicide among other charges, officials said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva called for an inquiry into the incident.

Read live updates here: