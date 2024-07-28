GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi coaching centre incident: People paying price for unsafe construction, says Rahul Gandhi

"This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system," says Rahul Gandhi

Published - July 28, 2024 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi. File

Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 28 condoled the death of three IAS aspirants owing to waterlogging in the basement of a building in New Delhi and said common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

“The three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain,” officials said.

Delhi Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains." He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life," the former Congress chief said.

“A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of governments,” Mr. Gandhi asserted. “The Delhi Police on July 28 detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died owing to flooding following heavy rains,” officials said. “Police have booked them under charges of culpable homicide among others,” they said.

Related Topics

Delhi / death / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.