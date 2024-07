Delhi coaching centre flooding: MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends assistant engineer

A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due to flooding of a basement in the building of a coaching centre, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on July 29.

The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

The termination and suspension orders will be released soon, sources said.

Three civil services aspirants, two females and a male, were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.

