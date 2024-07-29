ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre flooding: MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends assistant engineer

Updated - July 29, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone

PTI

Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater at old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due to flooding of a basement in the building of a coaching centre, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on July 29.

The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

The termination and suspension orders will be released soon, sources said.

Three civil services aspirants, two females and a male, were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.

