Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court sends accused persons to 14-day judicial custody

Published - September 04, 2024 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg sent Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh to custody till September 18

PTI

CBI officials investigate at the coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, on August 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) sent six people, arrested in a case related to the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, to 14-day judicial custody.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg sent Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh to custody till September 18.

Coaching centre deaths: No bail for owners of basement where students drowned

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking judicial custody for the accused persons.

The accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their four-day CBI custody.

The Central agency told the court that their custodial interrogation was not required further.

Also read | Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students demand accountability, voice safety concerns

The CBI has filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities.

