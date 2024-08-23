ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to four co-owners

Updated - August 23, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 12:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Court rejected bail applications of four jailed co-owners of coaching centre as investigation is at initial stage

PTI

The coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, on August 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday (August 23, 2024) rejected the bail applications of four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in July.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said, "Investigation is at initial stage. I am not inclined to give bail." A detailed order of the court is awaited.

On August 17, the court had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the CBI and the basement's four joint owners -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.

‘Govt. must shut down all illegal coaching centres’

The Delhi High Court recently transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of the coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

