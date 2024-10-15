GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI chargesheet names six accused, gives clean chit to SUV driver

Central agency gives explanation for not naming the driver in the chargesheet, says no provision in Motor Vehicles Act that states driving in a flooded lane is an offence

Updated - October 15, 2024 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Students protest over the death of three Civil Services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Students protest over the death of three Civil Services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet in the case involving the drowning of three Civil Services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 this year.

According to sources, the agency has named six persons as the accused, including Rau’s IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh. The four other accused are basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjit Singh.

The CBI has excluded from any charges Manuj Kathuria, who was accused by the police of driving his SUV through the street that was flooded with rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the coaching centre, resulting in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, from Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, a resident of Telangana; and Nevin Dalvin, 28, from Kerala.

The Central agency has given an explanation for not naming Mr. Kathuria in the chargesheet, saying there is no provision in the Motor Vehicles Act that says driving in a flooded lane is an offence.

Advocate Abhijit Anand, who is representing Delvin, told The Hindu that the CBI has not stated anything on the corruption angle in the case.

“Even after the orders of the Delhi High Court, the CBI has not probed any corruption angle against the accused. The agency has, however, said it will investigate the corruption angle against the authorities concerned for the flooding and other civic infrastructure maintenance,” he said.

‘Probe not yet over’

Mr. Anand said the CBI has not completed its probe yet and may file a supplementary chargesheet in the days to come.

A Rouse Avenue court will now start holding arguments on the framing of charges from Tuesday.

Published - October 15, 2024 01:00 am IST

