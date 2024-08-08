GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi coaching centre death: Court seeks response from CBI on bail application of basement owners

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, directed the central probe agency to file its response by August 9

Published - August 08, 2024 02:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CBI officials investigate at the coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

CBI officials investigate at the coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the agency’s reply on the bail applications of four co-owners of a basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar where three civil services aspirants died due to flooding, last month.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, directed the central probe agency to file its response by August 9.

The bail application was filed by Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.

Delhi IAS coaching centre deaths: Four institutes offer ₹10 lakh each to kin of victims, free classes to others

The court also noted that it cannot hear the bail applications since the copy of the FIR has not been brought before the court.

Public Prosecutor submitted in the court that the process of transfer of case from the Delhi Police is yet not complete and the case has not been registered by the agency yet.

The CBI took over the matter after the Delhi High Court recently asked the central agency to investigate the same.

The counsel for the accused submitted in the court that his client never attempted to evade the investigation and rather voluntarily participated in the probe. He further said that the sections imposed on the four accused are of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death by negligence “which are contradictory in nature”.

The accused were earlier denied bail by a lower court. 

