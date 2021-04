Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting Covid-19 care centre inside the CWG village, as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi:

20 April 2021 15:05 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The chief minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.

Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he said.

