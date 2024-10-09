GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s office claims her belongings were removed from official residence

There was a plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, the Delhi CMO said.

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the media with a ‘No Dues Certificate’ related to the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence in New Delhi on October 9, 2024.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the media with a ‘No Dues Certificate’ related to the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence in New Delhi on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) alleged in a statement on Wednesday that the “Delhi Chief Minister’s residence” at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader.

There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the LG office or the BJP.

The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

There was plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and her camp office there was also vacated.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:02 pm IST

