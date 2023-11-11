HamberMenu
Delhi CM’s personal secretary liable to be terminated, says vigilance arm

Bibhav Kumar is accused of obstructing a public servant, DoV says his engagement is ‘illegal’

November 11, 2023 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his engagement is “illegal” and citing a pending criminal case against him.

The case pertains to Mr. Kumar allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and abusing/threatening him.

When contacted, no response was offered by the Delhi government.

As per the notice, Mr. Kumar was appointed by the government subject to the outcome of an FIR against him under Sections 353 (assault to deter public servant), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DoV added that the continuation of service of Mr. Kumar, who has a history of “criminal antecedents”, is in “gross violation” of the instructions issued “from time to time” by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The notice also said that the Enforcement Directorate had called Mr. Kumar in February in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

“The initial engagement of Bibhav Kumar is void-ab-initio and not in conformity with the extant rules as his engagement is to be governed as per the instructions issued by the DoPT from time to time, which were not apprised by the GAD to the then Hon’ble Lt. Governor while putting up the proposal for approval of his engagement in the year 2022,” the order said.

“The services of Bibhav Kumar are liable to be terminated as per the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules... Bibhav Kumar is hereby directed to provide within a weeks’ time from the date of issuance of this notice about the status of the above mentioned criminal case and as to why his engagement shall not be terminated on expiry of one month from the date of issuance of this notice,” it added.

