March 22, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s mother underwent a total knee replacement and is now recovering at a private hospital in Chanakyapuri here.

Primus Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday said Mr. Kejriwal’s mother Gita Devi was unable to walk without any help before the surgery but will now be able to walk without support.

ADVERTISEMENT