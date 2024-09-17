Delhi CM’s decision to step down driven by compulsion: BJP

A day before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor, the Delhi chiefs of the BJP and the Congress on Monday attacked him over “misgovernance” and “lack of civic amenities”. The BJP said Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to resign was borne out of “compulsion” and not “principle”.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which wants the Assembly poll advanced, said, “Everybody is eagerly looking forward to an early election in Delhi and re-electing Arvind Kejriwal.”

Mr. Kejriwal announced his decision to step down while addressing workers at the party headquarters on Sunday, two days after stepping out of jail. “I will not sit in the CM’s chair until the public delivers its verdict on whether Kejriwal is honest,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal has been talking about ‘going to the people’ since yesterday. But every MLA of his party has been missing from their constituency for the past five years. On what basis will they go to the people?”

‘Ready for early poll’

He took on Mr. Kejriwal over the issue of deaths caused due to waterlogging in the city and for “pushing lakhs of people into alcohol addiction”.

On the issue of early election, the BJP leader said every worker of his party is ready for the poll.

The Assembly election is scheduled for February next year.

Taking on the CM, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the city’s residents will feel “a sense of relief” after Mr. Kejriwal puts in his papers.

“Kejriwal’s resignation drama is a political stunt to get sympathy, but people now nurse so much hatred against him and his party that they will be relieved to see him resign,” he said.

Mr. Yadav added, “The people of Delhi want a Chief Minister who takes responsibility to serve them and not a CM who enjoys power and perks without holding any portfolio and resigns when arrested.”

The Congress leader added that the AAP government’s “much-touted achievements” were not visible on the ground, and his attempt to wash off the stains of corruption from his hands will not cut ice with the public.

“Broken roads, dilapidated civic infrastructure, and dysfunctional system in every department, whether in the MCD or the Delhi government, are for all to see,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said the Supreme Court had observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested the CM only to prevent his release from jail after he secured bail in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. It also referred to the court’s “caged parrot” comment regarding the agency.

‘End regressive politics’

“Under the Union Home Minister’s watch, investigative agencies have been weaponised against the CM and other AAP leaders. The BJP should be ashamed, end its regressive politics of vendetta, and do something constructive for the citizens,” read the statement issued by AAP.