‘Delhi CM’s cover reduced before Surat tour’

New Delhi

26 February 2021 00:30 IST

Decision taken by Ministry of Home Affairs, alleges AAP spokesperson

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s security cover was reduced a day before he is scheduled to travel to Surat in Gujarat for a roadshow, said government sources on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the BJP-led Centre as “payback” for AAP’s “commendable performance” in the recent civic polls in Surat where the party secured 27 seats, alleged AAP sources.

MHA denies development

However, the MHA and the Delhi Police have denied the development.

Advertising

Advertising

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the security cover was reduced from six police commandos to two. “As it is, the Chief Minister, who has been attacked several times in the past, had negligible security cover and the decision to further reduce it has been taken by Amit Shah’s ministry. This is a very sad development,” he alleged.

Top cop on CM security

ID Shukla, Joint CP (Security), said they are providing Z plus category security cover to Delhi CM and it has not been compromised. As per the Z plus category, around 55 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in his security in three shifts.

“Apart from the Z plus security, the district police also provide security cover to CM in case of his movement to any location in the city. In case Delhi CM goes out of the city for any reason, then the State concerned is informed to provide adequate security to him,” said Mr. Shukla.

He added that at any time of a day, there are six PSOs-three in uniform and three in civil moves along with the CM.

Eight policemen are deployed in access control system that mainly means frisking of visitors, two personnel are deployed in outer ring to keep watch on any suspicious movement, a liaison officer that keeps watch on people coming to meet CM.

The remaining police personnel deployed in security and pilot. Every policeman in the security unit is trained, he added.