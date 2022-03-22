Delhi CM writes to Amit Shah for regularisation of NDMC employees

Proposal on their regularisation pending with MHA for over two years: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the regularisation of 4,500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

These employees, the Chief Minister stated, who had been employed in the Regular Muster Roll (RMR) group, were appointed to handle various crucial services in the Capital and have been waiting for several years to get regularised against existing vacancies in the NDMC.

Mr. Kejriwal’s request came on the day that the recently-formed AAP Punjab government announced its decision to regularise an estimated 35,000 contractual government employees in its State.

The CM added that a proposal on the regularisation of the NDMC employees has been pending with the Union Home Ministry for over two years, due to which the employees had recently approached him for support.

Keeping in view the urgency of the matter, Mr. Kejriwal requested that necessary directions were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so that these RMR employees could be regularised.

He wrote in the letter, “I would like to draw your kind attention to the issue of approval of Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). There are around 4,500 employees in NDMC who are presently working as RMR and are waiting to become regular employees of NDMC.”

The CM added, “The proposal for approval of draft Recruitment Rules of Group C posts in NDMC had been sent to MHA vide letter dated 25.09.2020 after approval of the Council in its meeting on 4th August 2020 and subsequently revised proposal was sent vide letter dated 16.04.2021.”