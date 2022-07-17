Delhi CM urges people to take booster doses at the earliest

About 3.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

July 17, 2022

‘Only 10% have taken precautionary dose’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people of Delhi to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses administered as soon as possible, while highlighting that only 10% of people here have got the precautionary dose.

In a video statement, Mr. Kejrwal said the booster dose is available free of cost and is being administered at government vaccination centres and Mohalla Clinics. He requested all those aged 18 years and above, who took the second vaccine more than six months ago, to take out time and get the precautionary dose.

Mr. Kejriwal said about 3.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, on which 1.81 crore are first doses while 1.53 crore are second doses. So far, only 18.5 lakh people have been administered the booster doses.

“Many people are not getting the precaution dose administered, only about 10% of the people in Delhi have got the precaution dose,” the CM said. He specifically appealed to all senior citizens, health workers and frontline workers to get inoculated with the precautionary doses as soon as possible.

For those in the age group of 12 to 17 years, Mr. Kejriwal asked parents to get the second vaccine doses for their children. He added that if school authorities request the district administration, camps can be organised to get the second dose administered in the schools.

‘Situation under control’

The CM said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is now under control.

“Cases have reduced significantly. Barring a few, the condition of all the patients getting infected is not serious. Most of them are getting home treatment and they need not be hospitalized for their recovery. The deaths caused due to COVID-19 are close to nil,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The government, the CM said, has the capacity of administering 1 lakh doses per day in Delhi, both private and government facilities included. He asked Delhiites to “follow all COVID-19 protocols” and keep using masks.