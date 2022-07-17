Delhi CM urges people to take booster doses at the earliest

‘Only 10% have taken precautionary dose’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people of Delhi to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses administered as soon as possible, while highlighting that only 10% of people here have got the precautionary dose.

In a video statement, Mr. Kejrwal said the booster dose is available free of cost and is being administered at government vaccination centres and Mohalla Clinics. He requested all those aged 18 years and above, who took the second vaccine more than six months ago, to take out time and get the precautionary dose.

Mr. Kejriwal said about 3.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, on which 1.81 crore are first doses while 1.53 crore are second doses. So far, only 18.5 lakh people have been administered the booster doses.

“Many people are not getting the precaution dose administered, only about 10% of the people in Delhi have got the precaution dose,” the CM said. He specifically appealed to all senior citizens, health workers and frontline workers to get inoculated with the precautionary doses as soon as possible.

For those in the age group of 12 to 17 years, Mr. Kejriwal asked parents to get the second vaccine doses for their children. He added that if school authorities request the district administration, camps can be organised to get the second dose administered in the schools.

‘Situation under control’

The CM said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is now under control.

“Cases have reduced significantly. Barring a few, the condition of all the patients getting infected is not serious. Most of them are getting home treatment and they need not be hospitalized for their recovery. The deaths caused due to COVID-19 are close to nil. But the fact remains that this disease is dangerous and we pray that nobody gets infected with this disease,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The government he said has the capacity of administering 1 lakh doses per day in Delhi, both private and government facilities included. “I wish for health and well-being of every Delhiite and I request them to follow all the COVID-19 protocols. Use of mask is a must. I pray to God that nobody gets infected from COVID-19 now onwards," Mr. Kejriwal said.

