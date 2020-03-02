Delhi

Delhi CM urges people to share info on needy for speedy response from agencies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media on February 25, 2020 after attending a meeting on the prevailing situation following the violence in northeast Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 02 March 2020 12:22 IST
Updated: 02 March 2020 12:29 IST

“If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us,” Kejriwal tweeted

In the aftermath of the communal violence in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy to ensure a quick response from government agencies.

“We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies,” he tweeted.

Also Read

Delhi violence | Arvind Kejriwal urges riot-affected families to return home

Advertising
Advertising
 

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 46 lives and left over 200 injured.

Comments
More In Delhi
relief and aid organisation
government departments
executive (government)
Delhi