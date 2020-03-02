Delhi

Delhi CM urges people to share info on needy for speedy response from agencies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media on February 25, 2020 after attending a meeting on the prevailing situation following the violence in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media on February 25, 2020 after attending a meeting on the prevailing situation following the violence in northeast Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us,” Kejriwal tweeted

In the aftermath of the communal violence in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy to ensure a quick response from government agencies.

“We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies,” he tweeted.

Also Read
No consolation: The kin of Mohammed Aamir and Hashim breaking down during their funeral procession.

Delhi violence | Arvind Kejriwal urges riot-affected families to return home

 

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 46 lives and left over 200 injured.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 12:30:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-cm-urges-people-to-share-info-on-needy-for-speedy-response-from-agencies/article30961789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY