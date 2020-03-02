Delhi CM urges people to share info on needy for speedy response from agencies

In the aftermath of the communal violence in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy to ensure a quick response from government agencies.
“We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies,” he tweeted.
The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 46 lives and left over 200 injured.
