Delhi CM says waste removal at Okhla landfill site behind target

October 05, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after visiting the Okhla landfill site to assess the current status of waste management on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after visiting the Okhla landfill site to assess the current status of waste management on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inspected the Okhla landfill site here and said the work to process and remove waste from there is running behind the projected target.

Till date, only 12 lakh tonnes of waste has been cleared from the site against the target of 18 lakh tonnes, he noted.

Mr. Kejriwal said there was 45 lakh tonnes of waste at the site and the work to remove it began last November.

“The target was to clear 30 lakh tonnes of waste by May 2024,” he told reporters, adding that a second agency will be hired to expedite the garbage removal.

“The process of hiring a second agency is almost complete. However, the delay is due to the non-formation of the MCD standing committee. The matter of forming the standing committee is in the Supreme Court. Once the court’s order is received, the committee will be constituted,” the Chief Minister said.

Delhi / waste / waste management

