HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM promises traders a solution to sealing drive

Shops will be able to obtain legal status by paying reasonable prices: Kejriwal

March 19, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairs the meeting with traders of local shopping centres in Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairs the meeting with traders of local shopping centres in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met traders of nearly 500 shops that were sealed over non-payment of conversion and parking fees at local shopping centres (LSC) across the Capital by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2018.

Mr. Kejriwal assured the traders that a solution will be soon found and instructed Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to resolve the issue at the earliest.

“It will be ensured that the shops that have been sealed can obtain legal status by paying reasonable prices. This will prevent them from being exploited in the future, and the MCD will not be able to harass them for conversion and parking charges,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

After the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “For the last several years, more than 500 shops of all these traders have been sealed; I have instructed UD Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to solve the problems of all these traders as soon as possible.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairs the meeting with traders of local shopping centres on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairs the meeting with traders of local shopping centres on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Bharadwaj said that several shops in big markets in the city, including the ones in Greater Kailash, South Extension, Defence Colony, Kirti Nagar, Green Park, Priya Cinema Market that are called Local Shopping Centres (LSC) in Delhi have been sealed for over five years after the MCD started serving notices to the market for conversion and parking charges that ran into lakhs of rupees. “ We will soon start working on de-sealing of these 500 shops in LSCs,” the Urban Development Minister said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.