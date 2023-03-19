Delhi CM promises traders a solution to sealing drive

March 19, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met traders of nearly 500 shops that were sealed over non-payment of conversion and parking fees at local shopping centres (LSC) across the Capital by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2018.

Mr. Kejriwal assured the traders that a solution will be soon found and instructed Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to resolve the issue at the earliest.

“It will be ensured that the shops that have been sealed can obtain legal status by paying reasonable prices. This will prevent them from being exploited in the future, and the MCD will not be able to harass them for conversion and parking charges,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

After the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “For the last several years, more than 500 shops of all these traders have been sealed; I have instructed UD Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to solve the problems of all these traders as soon as possible.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said that several shops in big markets in the city, including the ones in Greater Kailash, South Extension, Defence Colony, Kirti Nagar, Green Park, Priya Cinema Market that are called Local Shopping Centres (LSC) in Delhi have been sealed for over five years after the MCD started serving notices to the market for conversion and parking charges that ran into lakhs of rupees. “ We will soon start working on de-sealing of these 500 shops in LSCs,” the Urban Development Minister said.