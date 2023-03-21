ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM promises development in village that boycotted civic polls 

March 21, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Katewara village on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Katewara village on Monday to hear the grievances of the residents who had boycotted the December 2022 civic elections, citing the lack of development in the area.

Not a single voter in the village, which falls in the Bawana Assembly constituency, had come out to vote in the Nangal Thakran ward.

Following an extended interaction with the villagers, Mr. Kejriwal said roads and lanes will be laid using the CM’s Road Development fund. He also announced the construction of a cremation ground, stadium, park and community centre and said that the area’s sewer lines would be operational soon.

