Delhi CM orders survey of street vendors; BJP dubs it ‘poll ploy’

March 17, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a comprehensive survey of street vendors across the city and identify those lacking vending licences.

According to various unions, the city has close to six lakh street vendors, a majority of whom lack vending licences needed to operate at spots marked for them, resulting in their harassment at the hands of officials.

It is mandatory to conduct a survey of street vendors under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, which provides them with low-cost loans.

According to the CM, the completion of the survey will take a few months.

“We understand how difficult it is to work by setting up street vending carts on the roadside. Street vendors are sometimes harassed by the police, sometimes by [MCD] committees, and sometimes by officers. We want you to get rid of all these troubles and lead a life of dignity,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video message on X.

He said after the survey, street vendors “will be able to set up their shops without any hassle, and no one will be able to demand bribes from them”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dubbed the announcement of the survey a ploy to get the votes of street vendors in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

He charged the Chief Minister with trying to mislead the vendors.

Mr. Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party government did not conduct a survey so far despite the policy being announced by the Central government four years ago.