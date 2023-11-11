Delhi CM orders probe after land deal flagged; Chief Secretary says ‘vendetta’

November 11, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to launch an investigation into a land deal, which allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the employer of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s son, sources said on Friday.

“A complaint was made to the Chief Minister on October 24 regarding the deal, alleging that the Chief Secretary benefited his son’s company to the tune of ₹315 crore,” said an official, adding that Mr. Kejriwal has sought a detailed report from Ms. Atishi.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Kumar called the action a “vendetta”, saying it was he who had recommended action against the officer who allegedly approved the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to the acquisition of a 19-acre parcel in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli village by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway project.

Enhanced compensation

As per media reports, the price of the land was increased from ₹41.52 crore to ₹353.79 crore in May and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs initiated action against South West Delhi District Magistrate Hemant Kumar for approving the enhanced compensation.

The son-in-law of one of the landowners is the director of a firm that employs the Chief Secretary’s son, the reports added.

Hitting back, the Chief Secretary said, “Hemant Kumar (IAS, AGMUT, 2013) passed an award on May 15 in favour of private parties, enhancing [the] compensation [by] nine times in gross violation of [the] law. I recommended disciplinary action against him as well as [a] CBI inquiry to the Government of India on September 20. The Government agreed with the recommendation and transferred him to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 19 and then placed him under suspension on October 20.”

Pointing out that the award of the compensation was set aside by the Delhi High Court on October 31, Mr. Kumar said, “Why would I recommend an inquiry if my family is involved in the scam? This seems to be a vendetta against me by vested interests with obvious reasons.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT