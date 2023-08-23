Delhi CM opens 5 new Mohalla Clinics; says won’t let anyone stop the work of the people

August 23, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would not let anyone stop the work of the people of Delhi, as he inaugurated five new Mohalla Clinics in the city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said, “These people hatched big conspiracies against the people of Delhi, tried to stop the work of the people of Delhi. But I assure every Delhiite that I will not let any work stop.”

Announcing the opening of five new Mohalla Clinics, the CM’s post added that over two crore people last year received treatment at these Delhi-government run primary healthcare centres.

The five new clinics have come up at Keshopur Mandi in Tilak Nagar, Block L in Kalkaji Market, Guru Ravidas Marg in Govindpuri, as well as one each in Block C and Block D in Shahbad Dairy. With the, the total number of Mohalla Clinics in the city now stands at 533, according to the Delhi government.

Inaugurating the clinic at Keshopur Mandi earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal said, “In 2022-23, Mohalla Clinics treated 2,07,17,876 people and conducted more than 10 lakh [diagnostic] tests. In 2021-22, around 1.82 crore patients sought treatments in these clinics. A year before, the number was 1.50 crore. With each passing year, the number is increasing. Many people come multiple times, so the number is not unique. There are 91 types of free tests being done in Mohalla Clinics.”

“Earlier, if traders and labourers got sick in the market areas, they had to go to faraway places for treatment. To eliminate this problem, the government has opened Mohalla Clinics inside the markets,” he added.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has opened 650 Mohalla Clinics so far and plans to open 3,000-4,000 more in the coming future.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called Mr. Kejriwal a “master of gimmickry”.

“Whenever he gets cornered on corruption or loses any administrative point, Mr. Kejriwal pops up things like inauguration of a Mohalla Clinic or a renovated School to divert public attention.

“We welcome the new Mohalla Clinics, but he should tell how many of his past inaugurated clinics are working and why any in-house tests, medicines or proper doctors are not available in 90% of Mohalla Clinics,” the BJP leader added.

