Delhi CM meets students of preparatory school who cleared NDA exam

October 01, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) and met 32 students who cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written exam to congratulate them for their “historic success”.

He told the students that they have got a chance to do something for the country. “Now, you don’t have to be afraid of any difficulties. Instead, you have to always be prepared for the country,” he added.

The AFPS was established after the Delhi Cabinet had, on December 20, 2021, cleared a proposal to establish a special school where children would be given training for recruitment in the armed forces. The school was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on August 27, 2022.

“The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School is completely new, and this is the first batch. Last year, when I went to inaugurate the school, I was happy that we had created such a school. Our children have shown excellence in the very first year. All the children worked hard, and they should continue to do so,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also congratulated the authorities, teachers, and trainers and credited them for the success. “When the children came to the school, they were raw, and they [teachers] moulded all the children into gems,” he added.

Earlier this week, Mr. Kejriwal had said that 32 students clearing the NDA exam was among the highest from a single school across the country.