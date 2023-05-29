Delhi CM meets Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital, calls him ‘hero’

May 29, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting a six-week interim bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kejriwal on Twitter shared pictures of his meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party leader, captioned, “Met the brave man... the hero”.

The apex court on Friday permitted Mr. Jain to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice and directed him to not talk to the media during the bail period that ends on July 11.

He has been in Tihar jail since May last year, after his arrest in money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to AAP, Mr. Jain has lost 35 kg in prison and is suffering from numerous ailments. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness, the party added.

At a press conference last week, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that for an entire year, Mr. Jain subsisted on fruits and raw vegetables while in jail. Being a devout Jain and a deeply spiritual individual, he has pledged to not consume a single grain of food before he visits a temple, Mr. Singh added.