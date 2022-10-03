Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Satyendar Jain on birthday, says path of truth not easy

Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him

PTI New Delhi
October 03, 2022 14:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Satyendar Jain. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying ‘path of truth is not easy’.

The Chief Minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Today is Satyendar's birthday. He has been in jail for four months due to a fake case." The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"He gave mohalla clinics, 24-hour free electricity, and arranged for free and good treatment for everyone. These people want to stop welfare work for the public. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy birthday," Mr. Kejriwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app