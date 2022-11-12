Delhi CM Kejriwal launches WhatsApp number to mobilise support for yoga teachers

Citizens will be able to pay for salary of one teacher (₹15,000 per month) or multiple teachers with this provision

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 12, 2022 12:45 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media at his residence on Saturday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

While addressing a press conference at his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that citizens can now pay for the salary of yoga teachers who work under the government.

Mr. Kejriwal announced a WhatsApp number — 7277972779 — through which people can message to contribute to the salary of yoga teachers, who teach yoga to citizens, under a Delhi government scheme to provide free yoga classes.

Citizens will be able to pay for salary of one teacher (₹15,000 per month) or multiple teachers with this provision.

As of now, the citizens are expected to give consent via WhatsApp whether they’re willing to contribute or not. Nothing has been mentioned about the payment mode, yet.

