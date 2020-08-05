Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates country on occasion of Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia. File.   | Photo Credit: AP

“With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world,” Kejriwal tweeted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple there.

“Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram’s blessings.

“With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India show the path to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

