Delhi CM jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP: Sunita Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “jealous” of Mr. Kejriwal for the work he has done for AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab, says the Delhi CM’s wife.

Published - July 29, 2024 09:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sunita Kejriwal.

Sunita Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday, July 28 2024, urged the people of Haryana to avenge the “insult” of jailing her husband in a “false” case by ensuring the party’s win in the upcoming Assembly election.

She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “jealous” of Mr. Kejriwal for the work he has done for AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a corruption case in the same scam.

Ms. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Haryana tour, addressed a gathering in Sampla here and said that her husband “transformed” government schools and hospitals, and also set up mohalla clinics in Delhi and Punjab.

“All these works could only be done by ‘Haryana ka laal ’ (Arvind) Kejriwal,” she said.

Claiming that Prime Minister Modi is “jealous of Kejriwal because he cannot do such work”, she alleged that a government school in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Sampla was in poor condition and long power cuts are imposed in the area.

“He (Modi) can neither improve schools nor hospitals. Arvind Kejriwal was jailed in a false case to stop his work. Mod ji put your son in jail. Will you not support him? You have to avenge this insult,” she told the gathering.

She also recounted the five “Kejriwal’s guarantees” for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, school education and medical treatment to families, besides Rs. 1,000 per month to every woman in the State and employment for youngsters.

