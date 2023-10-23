HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM inaugurates 3-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan

630-metre-long flyover constructed at about ₹50 crore to ease congestion near Ashram

October 23, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing an event after inaugurating tje Sarai Kale Khan on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing an event after inaugurating tje Sarai Kale Khan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan and claimed that his government has saved about ₹557 crore in the construction of 30 such projects.

The flyover is likely to ease traffic congestion near Ashram and will provide better connectivity between central, east and south-east Delhi, according to a government release.

The CM said the 630-metre-long flyover was supposed to be built at ₹66 crore but his government constructed it at about ₹50 crore. He said since 1947, 102 flyover has have been constructed in the city. “Of these, 30 have been constructed by the AAP government in only eight years This shows how rapidly Delhi is being developed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said 25 more flyovers are being constructed by his government.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.