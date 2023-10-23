Delhi CM inaugurates 3-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan

October 23, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan and claimed that his government has saved about ₹557 crore in the construction of 30 such projects.

The flyover is likely to ease traffic congestion near Ashram and will provide better connectivity between central, east and south-east Delhi, according to a government release.

The CM said the 630-metre-long flyover was supposed to be built at ₹66 crore but his government constructed it at about ₹50 crore. He said since 1947, 102 flyover has have been constructed in the city. “Of these, 30 have been constructed by the AAP government in only eight years This shows how rapidly Delhi is being developed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said 25 more flyovers are being constructed by his government.