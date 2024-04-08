Delhi CM held in false case, won’t stop protesting over his illegal arrest: supporters

April 08, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a “fictitious” case and his supporters will continue to hit the streets against his “unlawful incarceration”, said those who attended the day-long fast held by the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) at the city’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest against the CM’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 was attended by a large number of party workers, supporters and schoolchildren.

They sang patriotic songs, chanted bhajans, refused to take food and demanded the proof of any wrongdoing by Mr. Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s national convener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manju Jain, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave, said she knows the Chief Minister from the days when he was an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

After singing bhajans at the protest site for almost four hours, Ms. Jain said she would continue to support the CM and attend every rally and gathering held in his support.

“I have seen Arvind fighting many a tough battle. Had he been corrupt, he would have owned multiple houses. The ruling BJP at the Centre and probe agencies have no evidence against him in the fictitious excise policy case. His arrest is an attempt to weaken the Opposition parties in the country,” she said holding her walking stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP spreads hatred’

Wearing a mask bearing an image of the Chief Minister, Karol Bagh resident Kuldeep Kumar said the BJP is afraid of the CM’s popularity. “The BJP win polls by spreading fear and hatred. They are afraid of Mr. Kejriwal, who enjoys mass support,” added Mr. Kumar.

AAP supporters also praised the CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal for keeping the party intact in difficult times.

“Sunitaji has served as the messenger of the CM. It is commendable how she has led the party,” said Manish Sharma, a resident of Mangolpuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of Sanjay Singh, the party’s Rajya Sabha member who recently got bail in the excise policy case, drew the loudest cheer when he urged those present to take a pledge to save democracy, with supporters singing the patriotic song hum honge kamiyab ek (we shall succeed one day).

Many schoolchildren also attended the protest, turning up at the site in their school uniforms.

Rakhi Shaw, a Class 9 student at a Delhi government school, said she decided to join the fast as the Kejriwal-led government prioritised education.

“Had the AAP government under the leadership of Mr. Kejriwal not rebuilt schools, students like me would have ended up attending classes in dilapidated rooms, with leaking roofs,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.