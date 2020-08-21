Delhi

Delhi CM hands over ₹1 cr cheque to family of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19

PTI New Delhi: 21 August 2020 14:13 IST
Updated: 21 August 2020 14:23 IST

The chief minister said his government will provide all possible assistance to the deceased’s family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.

Talking to reporters during his visit in North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla area, Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on COVID-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.

Also Read

Chief Minister hands over ₹1 crore to late doctor’s family

Advertising
Advertising
 

“We are proud of such ‘corona warriors’ who are sacrificing their lives while saving the citizens of Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Raju’s family.

Comments
More In Delhi
public health/community medicine
executive (government)
Delhi
Read more...