Delhi CM hands over ₹1 cr cheque to family of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.

Talking to reporters during his visit in North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla area, Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on COVID-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.

“We are proud of such ‘corona warriors’ who are sacrificing their lives while saving the citizens of Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Raju’s family.

