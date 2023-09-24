ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM: good health care reflects ‘Ram Rajya’

September 24, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

11 new hospitals being constructed and existing hospitals getting revamped, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in New Delhi’s Civil Lines on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A true ‘Ram Rajya’ will always have quality education and free health care system for all irrespective of people’s financial status, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday as he claimed that a major expansion in the city’s health infrastructure in underway.

After inaugurating a new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, Mr. Kejriwal said that education and health care are their focus areas.

Till now, there were only 10,000 beds available in the city’s government hospitals put together, he said.

“Now, 11 new hospitals are being constructed and the existing hospitals are getting revamped. This will lead to the availability of an additional 16,000 new beds in the Delhi government hospitals,” the CM added.

“I don’t say that we can get close to the ‘Ram Rajya’, but if we imagine, then the ‘Ram Rajya’ will certainly have quality education and free health care system for everyone. Whether rich or poor, everyone should get quality education and health facilities of the same standards,” he added.

