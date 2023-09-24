HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM: good health care reflects ‘Ram Rajya’

11 new hospitals being constructed and existing hospitals getting revamped, says Arvind Kejriwal

September 24, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in New Delhi’s Civil Lines on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in New Delhi’s Civil Lines on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A true ‘Ram Rajya’ will always have quality education and free health care system for all irrespective of people’s financial status, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday as he claimed that a major expansion in the city’s health infrastructure in underway.

After inaugurating a new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, Mr. Kejriwal said that education and health care are their focus areas.

Till now, there were only 10,000 beds available in the city’s government hospitals put together, he said.

“Now, 11 new hospitals are being constructed and the existing hospitals are getting revamped. This will lead to the availability of an additional 16,000 new beds in the Delhi government hospitals,” the CM added.

“I don’t say that we can get close to the ‘Ram Rajya’, but if we imagine, then the ‘Ram Rajya’ will certainly have quality education and free health care system for everyone. Whether rich or poor, everyone should get quality education and health facilities of the same standards,” he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / hospital and clinic / health / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.