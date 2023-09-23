HamberMenu
Delhi CM: families of 17 ‘COVID warriors’ to get ₹1 cr. each

Similar compensation so far given to families of 73 Delhi government employees who died from COVID

September 23, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved compensation of ₹1 crore each to families of 17 Delhi government employees who died after contracting COVID-19, while being deployed on pandemic-related duties.

The government said similar compensation has been awarded to families of 73 ‘COVID warriors’ to date.

“The Delhi government salutes such workers who have served relentlessly the citizens of Delhi. There is no compensation for anyone’s life, but I am hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some ease to their families,” the Chief Minister said. An official said the government will “soon” distribute the compensation to these 17 families.

BJP seeks answers

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the announcement, but accused the CM of “politicising the matter”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It is sad to see that the CM is trying to portray that as if he was trying to give compensation, but someone was stopping. The CM should tell Delhiites when he first moved the compensation proposal.”

