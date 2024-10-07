Delhi CM Atishi to move to 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow today as Arvind Kejriwal vacates, shifting underway

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday (October 7, 2024), days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.

The shifting of the Chief Minister's personal effects and other belongings is underway, they said.

Ms. Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a Minister in the Kejriwal Government last year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Chief Minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday (October 4, 2024).

His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which has been allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

Ms. Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was occupying the AB-17 bungalow.

Last week, Mr. Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added.

