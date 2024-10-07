GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM Atishi to move to 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow today as Arvind Kejriwal vacates, shifting underway

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s shifting to Flagstaff Road bungalow comes days after former CM Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens’ Delhi

Published - October 07, 2024 05:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi. File

Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday (October 7, 2024), days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.

The shifting of the Chief Minister's personal effects and other belongings is underway, they said.

Ms. Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a Minister in the Kejriwal Government last year.

Atishi becomes 17th woman Chief Minister in India’s history; here’s the full list

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Chief Minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday (October 4, 2024).

His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which has been allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

Atishi: From Delhi Education Minister’s adviser to Delhi CM — the rise of ‘Kejriwal loyalist’

Ms. Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was occupying the AB-17 bungalow.

Last week, Mr. Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added.

Published - October 07, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.