Delhi CM Atishi moves sessions court over defamation case filed by BJP leader

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday moved a sessions court against an order of a magisterial court summoning her in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The CM’s plea was listed for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne on October 7 A notice has also been issued to Mr. Kapoor in the matter.

The BJP spokesperson had filed a defamation complaint against the CM for her comments alleging that the BJP had “tried to poach” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in return for cash. He said that the comment was made to gain political mileage and also accused Arvind Kejriwal in the case.

The court had refused to summon Mr. Kejriwal in the matter and also granted bail to Ms. Atishi after she appeared before the court in pursuant to summons on July 23.