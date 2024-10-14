Delhi CM Atishi meets PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 14, 2024), the first time since she took the oath of office last month, and hoped for "full cooperation" between the Centre and her Government.

The Prime Minister's Office posted about the meeting on X. No further details were shared.

Ms. Atishi took over as the Chief Minister from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal after he decided to step down following his release from jail in the excise "scam" case.

"Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi Government for the welfare and progress of our capital," Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre and the lieutenant governor's office for years over a range of issues, including governance and services matters

