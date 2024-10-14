GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi CM Atishi meets PM Modi

Published - October 14, 2024 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during a meeting in New Delhi on (October 14, 2024).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during a meeting in New Delhi on (October 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 14, 2024), the first time since she took the oath of office last month, and hoped for "full cooperation" between the Centre and her Government.

The Prime Minister's Office posted about the meeting on X. No further details were shared.

Amid row with Centre, PWD offers 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Delhi CM Atishi

Ms. Atishi took over as the Chief Minister from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal after he decided to step down following his release from jail in the excise "scam" case.

"Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi Government for the welfare and progress of our capital," Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

Raj Niwas flags violations in handover of Flagstaff Road bungalow to Delhi CM Atishi

The ruling AAP in Delhi has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre and the lieutenant governor's office for years over a range of issues, including governance and services matters

Published - October 14, 2024 04:58 pm IST

