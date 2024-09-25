ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Published - September 25, 2024 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were “highest” in the country

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) announced ₹18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, ₹19,929 for semi-skilled, and ₹21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Ms. Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

She accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi." Ms. Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US