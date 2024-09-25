GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were “highest” in the country

Published - September 25, 2024 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 25, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) announced ₹18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, ₹19,929 for semi-skilled, and ₹21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Ms. Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

She accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi." Ms. Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Related Topics

New Delhi / wage and pension / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.