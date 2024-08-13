GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's direction for Atishi to hoist national flag on I-Day invalid: GAD

The Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department stated that the CM’s direction is ‘legally invalid and cannot be acted upon’

Updated - August 13, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Minister Atishi. File

Delhi Minister Atishi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) in Delhi said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

GAD Minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the Chief Minister "desires". Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

Also read | Atishi to hoist Tricolour on I-Day: Rai; directive ‘unconstitutional’, says BJP

The GAD officer has also said the Chief Minister's communication to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.

Mr. Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the "higher authority" and a direction is awaited, Mr. Chaudhary said.

Mr. Rai had issued his directions to the GAD on Monday after a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal in the jail.

In a letter to the L-G last week, Mr. Kejriwal said Cabinet Minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

The L-G office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the Chief Minister.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Mr. Kejriwal that his letter to Mr. Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not not sent to the addressee.

Related Topics

Independence Day / Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.