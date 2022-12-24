  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for Vipassana session

It was not immediately clear as to where the Aam Aadmi Party supremo would practise Vipassana.

December 24, 2022 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal. File

Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 announced that he is going for Vipassana meditation, while advising people to go for it once.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

It was not immediately clear as to where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo would practise Vipassana. Mr. Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise Vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he went to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

"Today, I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will return on January 1. Around 100 years back, Lord Buddha had taught this knowledge. Have you practised Vipassana? If not, you should definitely do it once. It has a lot of physical, mental and spiritual benefit. Good luck to all," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

The AAP chief had taken a break for practising Vipassana after a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.