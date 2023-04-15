Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits in courts

April 15, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15, 2023 said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

I have received summons from CBI. I will certainly honour it. My press conference on the same. https://t.co/JwFtwb5Kfq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023 We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts. “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet, had said that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones and IMEI numbers of these phones were are also included in the documents.

“The seizure memo shows that out of these 14 phones, four are with the ED and one with the CBI. Most of the other phones are alive and are being used by volunteers. The ED and the CBI know about these phones. They are misleading the court by filing false affidavits,” he alleged.

Mr. Kejriwal, who has been served a notice by the CBI, to appear before it on Sunday, alleged that the agencies were torturing people to extract false confessions.

“People are being asked to falsely take my name and Sisodia’s name. One Chandan Reddy, whom we are not acquainted with, was tortured and his medical report says he suffered trauma to his ears and face. These people are using third degree, mental harassment and physical torture to extract false statements.

“Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai have been tortured. One person, who has two young daughters, was asked, ‘How will your daughter go to college tomorrow?’ Another one was quizzed, while his wife and father were made to sit in another room and he was threatened that they would be sent to jail,” he claimed.