Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 'running away' from probe, says BJP after he skips ED summons

January 04, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on January 4 accused Arvind Kejriwal of "running away" from a probe after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In a letter addressed to the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on January 3 cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's "non-disclosure and non-response approach" as reasons for not appearing before it. He also said he would be "happy to answer" any questionnaire sent by it.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders are making noises that their CM may get arrested anytime... They have committed theft and corruption and now they are creating a ruckus." "The investigating agency has given you a chance to testify, but you are running away and behaving like a fugitive," Mr. Sachdeva added.

BJP spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj said Mr. Kejriwal is forgetting that he is not above the law. "The ED has sent three summons, but the CM is running away from an investigation. He doesn't want to be involved in the investigation," Bansuri Swaraj said.

AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on late Wednesday wrote on X that the Chief Minister is likely to be arrested. "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," Atishi said.

Mr. Kejriwal was asked to appear before the ED on Wednesday for questioning. It was the third ED notice to Mr. Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

