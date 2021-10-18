Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new 1,430-bed hospital

Facility will be ready in 6 months: Kejriwal

To improve the health infrastructure in the city and prepare for the possibility of further waves of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a new hospital with a capacity of 1,430 beds at Shalimar Bagh.

Being constructed at a cost of ₹275 crore, the hospital would be ready in six months, he said. He announced the government’s plan to build seven new hospitals with a total capacity of 6,800 beds in the next six months.

“The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19. We are going to make such a system under which every citizen of Delhi will have their own health card. Earlier, it used to cost ₹1 crore to make a normal bed, but our government is spending only ₹20 lakh on an ICU bed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“All the 1,430 beds at the hospital will have ICU facilities. If you want to use it as a normal bed, then you can and if you want to use it as an ICU bed, then the complete infrastructure of ICU will be available on all 1,430 beds,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Speaking about the Health Information Management System (HIMS), the Chief Minister said within the next one-and-a-half years, every citizen of Delhi will have his own health card. He further said that HIMS will eliminate queues at hospitals and people will be able to make an appointment with the doctor via a computer or an app and receive free treatment.