The Delhi High Court is set to hear today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel mentioned the matter before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela seeking an urgent listing of the bail plea. The Bench said that the plea shall be listed on Friday.

Also Read: Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case on July 5

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mr. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the High Court.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended his custody in the ED case to July 12.

The Excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution. According to the CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

Also Read: Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained